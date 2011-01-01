Our skin care specialist has extensive training with some of the most extraordinary products from around the world. Ongoing education in the industry allows us to keep up with the latest in treatments available. We offer the most luxurious Skin Care in Fair Oaks.





We offer professional hair services by our team of stylists with a combined experience of over 50 years in the beauty industry. Advanced color, cutting and styling techniques will finsih off your unique experience here at Skin Deep Salon and Spa in Fair Oaks..





Our massage therapist has been in the body therapy business for over 25 years. She is a licensed physical therapist assistant, certified massage therapist and certified personal trainer. Her extensive training and experience in the medical field has given her the tools to heal the body in a therapeutic, professional and safe manner. She offers a variety of modalities such as La Stone Hot Stone, Prenatal, Deep Tissue and Integrated Massage Therapy here at Skin Deep in Fair Oaks.



